DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is honoring African Americans who have made a difference in our society for Black History Month.

George Brown was Florida's first bonded African-American Deputy Sheriff.

Brown started his career as a DeSoto County Deputy in 1945. Through his service to his community, he earned admiration and respect from those around him.

Brown served DeSoto County until he retired in 1983.