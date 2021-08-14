The Color Purple opens at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Laboratory Theater of Florida will present the Southwest Florida premiere of The Color Purple from Sept. 3, 2021 through Oct. 2, 2021.

The Lab will also offer half-price preview nights on Sept. 1, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage as a musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, The Color Purple is an inspirational story of strength, hope and determination. It is the tale of African-American women finding their independence in the first half of the 20th century. The songs are a powerful fusion of ragtime, jazz, gospel, and blues that will transport the audience to journey alongside Celie and Nettie’s heart-touching story of deliverance.

“What I love about this story is that it doesn't shy away from revealing the oppressions of the past and unfortunately the present: racism, sexism and intolerance," Director Sonya McCarter said. "But that's not all I love. I love that it reveals the resilience of a people who at times have been broken but never bowed; I love its universality and that its a story of the human condition: we all crave love, respect, empathy, and understanding; we all experience times of disappointment, heartache and betrayal; I love that it's a story of spirituality, self-discovery, and triumph!”

Performance dates are as followed:

Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 at 8 pm.

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 2 pm A talk-back with the creative team will be held on after the Sept. 5 performance.

Sept 1, 2 at 8 pm Half-price preview



Tickets are $37 each or $15 for students with valid student IDs. There is a new Thursday night special ticket price of $30 each for adults.

Seating is socially distant and limited for safety. Masks are required to be worn when inside the theater.

For tickets, you can order online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com or call the box office at (239)-218-0481.