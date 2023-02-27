The City of Sanibel will officially relight the Sanibel Lighthouse

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel has sent out a press release confirming the relighting of the Sanibel Lighthouse, Tuesday, Feb 28th, 2023, at 6:00 am EST.

The Sanibel Lighthouse was damaged by Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, and has not been operable since the storm. The hurricane broke away one of the lighthouse legs, which the City’s contractors replaced with a temporary wooden support. Electrical repairs were completed this month and the US Coast Guard has replaced the light.



At 6 am tomorrow, City officials will gather to celebrate the relighting of Sanibel’s iconic lighthouse, which began operation in 1884. The lighthouse parking lot will be open only for tomorrow morning’s ceremony. There is limited parking available as the City has not completed the repairs to the lighthouse site. Anyone attending should apply insect repellent and consider bringing a flashlight. Once the ceremony ends, the parking lots will be closed to the public until further notice. The City of Sanibel