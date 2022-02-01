The city of Fort Myers continues to flush hydrants and bring in more water to help with current water pressure issues

Fort Myers, FLA - Are you a Fort Myers resident who's experiencing a change in your water pressure? Because we've heard your concerns and continue to ask questions to get to the bottom of what's going on...FOX 4's Elyse Chengery has more answers on when you can see a change in your water pressure.

City Hall is well aware of the changes in water pressure and say they are doing everything they can to fix the problem. As a matter of fact after buying more water from Lee County - they are flushing that water through hydrants all day and testing it to make sure it's properly treated and get that pressure back to where it's supposed to be...

"I live at Heritage Palms... 1,662 doors and 1,662 doors are complaining about water pressure," says Jim a permanent resident of Southwest Florida for 22 years and he adds the water pressure has never been the same.

A problem we continue to look into...."When you put on the sink it comes out but it's not there's no force to it as far as in the shower you might as well kiss it goodbye," says Jim.

Elyse, "What are some questions that you want me to ask to find out for you?"

Jim, "Are they really going to do anything about it?"

There's a lot of logistics going on...for a little background information - the City of Fort Myers explains to FOX 4 that the city was prepared for a population of around 67,000 people. With the growing population and the amount of people who are staying in the area more instead of just visiting... the water needs to serve roughly 92-97,000 people.

Pubic Works Director Richard Moulton adds, "Had it not been for the spike in population due to covid and the state being an open state and a lot of people staying throughout the summertime it would not have presented this way but the population that we've had has stayed high for the entire year which has changed the way we can take wells off and on in order to rehabilitate them without any impact to the distribution system because of the height of demand."

Homes developed in ward 6 are not receiving enough water pressure as well high rise complexes. That's why this is happening now - the mayor explained buying water was the solution and in response to people who testified before city council about the ongoing issue.

Flushing hydrants is taking place and getting tested every 7 minutes. The city plans on going through 3 phases. They've already flushed and prepared 56 hydrants as of February 1st.

"I think they should feel better about the fact that we are using all the tools in the toolbag to get us better pressure and that we're making those changes on the fly as we speak," says Moulton.

The city is testing for chlorine because Fort Myers water is treated with chlorine to disinfect however Lee County water is treated with chloramine so the city must get those chlorine levels down to put in the new water in from Lee County.

Moving forward - the city says...plans are in the works by next year to have 8 working wells. Meaning more wells, plus more water should help with the problem.

"I dunno the older you get everybody kind of goes that's the way it is and you go what are we going to die off saying that's the way it is. Will they fix it soon, no but you hope and fix it's not the same thing," says Godsell.

Another note the city wants you to know- since the hydrant flushing is still occurring and so much water is going at high speeds..it introduces a lot of movement and possible sediment that's why the city says to run your faucet for about 3-5 minutes to help with any discoloration or possible sediments. Another tip through all of this - if you can always practice water conservation from indoors to leaving your faucet on to outdoor watering.