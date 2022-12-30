BOKEELIA, Fla — A wonderful find has been made by a local diver!

After thinking they'd lost the gate forever to Hurricane Ian, the Bokeelia Fishing Pier gate has been found.

William Herker, the pier owner, tells us that the gate will be sent to a fabricating shop to have it restored. The barnacles will be removed, it will be given a fresh coat of paint, and new welds will be added.

The restoration process for the gate is expected to take two weeks.

The pier itself is expected to take four weeks.

The Bokeelia Fishing Pier gate has been found underwater by a local diver and is getting ready for restoration

Video curtesy of Kevin Russel