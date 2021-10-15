The annual CAN IT! food drive kicks off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today you can help those in need of food in Southwest Florida. This is the 11th year for Pushing the Envelope’s annual CAN IT! food drive.

The Fort Myers-based strategic marketing communication firm has teamed up with Community Cooperative once again to help relieve hunger in Southwest Florida.

The goal is to collect 25 hundred food items to help area families for Thanksgiving.

They say this year is even more of a challenge with the pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations from Friday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Nov. 15 at these participating locations:

FORT MYERS

Pushing the Envelope, Inc. – 2402 Bay St., #106



– 2402 Bay St., #106 Artisan Eatery – 8951 Daniels Pkwy.



– 8951 Daniels Pkwy. CareerSource Southwest Florida – 6800 Shoppes at Plantation Dr., Suite 170



– 6800 Shoppes at Plantation Dr., Suite 170 Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce – 2310 Edwards Dr.



– 2310 Edwards Dr. Iron DNA Fitness – 1900 Trailwinds Dr.



1900 Trailwinds Dr. Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company – 8961 Conference Dr.



– 8961 Conference Dr. Safe Harbor Reformed Church – 12960 Plantation Rd.



– 12960 Plantation Rd. Salon Max and Fi – 6309 Corporate Ct., #120



– 6309 Corporate Ct., #120 Southwest Florida Symphony – 7500 College Pkwy., Suite 200



– 7500 College Pkwy., Suite 200 Your CBD Store – 4144 Cleveland Ave., #2



– 4144 Cleveland Ave., #2 Norris Furniture & Interiors– 14125 S. Tamiami Trl.



BONITA SPRINGS

· Versol Apartments – 28790 Versol Dr.

CAPE CORAL

AA Associates Realty and Property Management, LLC – 1536 NE 4th Ln.



NAPLES

· Beyond Motion – 11985 Tamiami Trl. N, #A

· Norris Furniture & Interior – 5015 Tamiami Trl. N

LEHIGH ACRES

· Straight A’s Preschool – 5580 8th St. W, #6

Community Cooperative’s wish list includes items such as canned fruits and vegetables, Hamburger Helper, canned tuna, chicken, ham and roast beef, canned milk, rice, macaroni and cheese, pasta, and pasta sauce, and more. For a list of suggested and accepted food donation items, please visit https://www.getpushing.com/community/can-it/ [getpushing.com].

To make participating easier, PTE is offering an additional, online way to donate. Participants can shop online via Amazon Pantry [amzn.to] and have their donation delivered directly to the firm’s office located at 2402 Bay Street, Suite 106 in Fort Myers.

PTE is always accepting local businesses to serve as drop-off locations for the food drive, too! To get involved as a drop-off location or to donate, please contact (239) 221 - 2858.