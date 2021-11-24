Thanksgiving closures in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Most county administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Other schedule changes according to Lee County Government officials include the following:

Solid Waste

Thursday, Nov. 25: All county facilities are closed and no garbage, yard waste or recycling will be collected. Collections will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Friday, Nov. 26: Thursday collections will be picked up. The Waste-to-Energy Facility in Buckingham will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept waste. All other Solid Waste facilities will be closed.

Saturday, Nov. 27: Friday collections will be picked up. The Buckingham facility will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept waste. All other Solid Waste facilities will be closed.

LeeTran

Thursday, Nov. 25: No bus, trolley or Passport service.

Friday, Nov. 26: Normal service resumes.

Parks & Recreation

Thursday, Nov. 25, Friday, Nov. 26, and through the holiday weekend: Beaches, boat ramps, parks and preserves will be open.

Administration offices, pools and recreation centers are closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. Recreation centers and pools resume normal operating hours Saturday, Nov. 27. Administration offices resume normal operating hours Monday, Nov. 29.

Library System

Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26: All libraries will be closed. The online library is always open and is available at www.leegov.com/library [r20.rs6.net].

Saturday, Nov. 27: Normal library hours resume.

Domestic Animal Services

Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26: The shelter, 5600 Banner Drive in south Fort Myers, will be closed.

Saturday, Nov. 27: The Lost & Found Pet Center will reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. The adoption center will open at 10:30 a.m. and the shelter will be hosting Pet Fest [r20.rs6.net] from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Utilities