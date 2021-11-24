These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.
If you know of any other restaurants open for business on Thursday let us know at news@fox4now.com.
Also please call ahead to make sure the restaurants listed below are open.
Lee County
- Farmers Market Restaurant
- Shoeless Joe’s Sports Café at the Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower
- Cattyshack Cafe
- Bayfront Bistro
- Bonita Bills Waterfront Cafe
- Charley’s Boathouse Grill
- Coste Island Cuisine
- Fish-Tale Waterfront Dining
- Fresh Catch Bistro
- Island View Restaurant
- Kava Culture
- La Ola Surfside Restaurant
- Mango Rita’s
- Nervous Nellie’s
- Parrot Key Caribbean Grill
- Pete’s Time Out
- Plaka on the Beach
- Pinchers Beach Bar & Grill Garden Hotel FMB.
- Ray’s Pizza
- Shucker’s At The Gulfshore
- Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant
- Sunset Beach Tropical Grill
- The Beach Bar
- The Island Cow
- Truly Scrumptious
- Yucatan Beach Stand
- Zanzibar Greek & American Food
Collier County
- Baleen
- Bar Tulia
- Bravo! Italian Kitchen
- Brio Italian Grille:
- Buca di Beppo
- The Capital Grille
- The French Brasserie Rustique
- Jimmy P's
- LuLu's Kitchen at St. Matthew's House
- Naples Grande Beach Resort
- Off the Bone BBQ
- Pelican Larry's Raw Bar & Grill
- Sails Restaurant
- Southern Style Kitchen & Cocktails
- Stoney's Steakhouse
- Bistro Soleil at the Olde Marco Inn
- Angelina's Ristorante
- Artichoke & Co
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
Charlotte County
- 5Church
- Angeline’s
- The Asbury
- Bob Evans
- The Capital Grille
- Cracker Barrel
- Del Frisco’s
- Eddie V’s
- Fleming’s Steakhouse
- Golden Corral
- Golden Owl Tavern
- IHOP
- La Belle Helene
- Maggiano’s
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Metro Diner
- New South Kitchen & Bar
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Waffle House
