These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

If you know of any other restaurants open for business on Thursday let us know at news@fox4now.com .

Also please call ahead to make sure the restaurants listed below are open.

Lee County

Collier County

Charlotte County

If you know of any other restaurants open for business on Thursday let us know at news@fox4now.com .

Also please call ahead to make sure the restaurants listed above are open.

