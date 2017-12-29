Teens accused of stealing Abby Wambach's truck in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Three minors are facing charges after being accused of taking a soccer star’s truck for a joyride.

The Naples Police Department says they were arrested on December 15th.

We are not identifying the suspects because of their age.

Earlier this month, Wambach posted a video on her Instagram showing a trio stealing the car from her Naples home, and then bringing it back.

She says they stole several items from her car. She also says there was hate speech written inside it.

Wambach retired from soccer in 2015 and was a regular on the U.S. women's national soccer team for 12 years. She was a leader on the team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015.