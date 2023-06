SARASOTA, Fla. — One teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Sarasota Thursday evening.

The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Gillespie Avenue.

SPD confirmed the teen was in the hospital as of 8:30 p.m., but gave no details on their condition.

Fox 4 will continue to post updates as they are made available.