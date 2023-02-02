Teen suspects considered "armed and dangerous" now behind bars; victim still hospitalized

ARCADIA, Fla. — The two teenagers that DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deemed "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in Thursday morning.

19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jevani Luna were wanted for attempted murder for a shooting that happened in DeSoto County on Sunday.

The morning after DCSO and Fox 4 released the photos of the two wanted teenagers, the duo turned themselves in around 10:30am Thursday morning.

The teenage duo were arrested on attempted murder charges and both were booked as adults. Sheriff Potter said they are related but didn't say how.

According DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter, the victim who was shot in the back is still hospitalized.

“It's scary because so much happens right here in this neighborhood, especially right here on Hillsborough," Audrey Gainous.

Gainous has lived right in front of the rural stretch of road of Southeast Hillsborough since the 1960s.

I usually know what goes on in this neighborhood but that night I wasn't here after 10 pm, so I missed most of the action,” Gainous said.

The action she is referring to is DeSoto County Sheriff's Department responding to the the area of Ambra Kay and Hillsborough road Sunday night. When DCSO arrived they found the victim lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. The stretch of road has no sidewalks or streetlights.

“The victim is in their 20s," Sheriff Potter said. "What's most important is that our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, as well as the victim.”

As for the people living in the area, they say they are just trying to figure out how this could happen. “I think it's more the way you live and you're living situation. I think a lot of it has to do with how your parents raised you," said another resident in the area who didn't want to give his name.

DCSO couldn't give much information regarding how much involvement 13-year-old Luna had because the investigation is still in it's preliminary stages. However, Sheriff Potter is asking for accountability for everyone.

“If you are an adult be a good mentor, be a good leader, because we have individuals who are led astray at some point in their lifetime," Sheriff Potter said.

The firearm that detectives say was used in the shooting still hasn't been located. If you have any information regarding the case you are asked to contact crime stoppers.