Teen shot at man intervening with fight on Fort Myers Beach Memorial Day weekend

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 6/7:

Newly released reports say a man was shot at after trying to intervene when he saw a group of women fighting on the beach on Memorial Day weekend.

The man told deputies that as he was walking over to a group of his friends, he saw the women fighting. When he tried to stop them, 18-year-old Jatavion Kaijal Adams Craig attacked him and then fired at him.

During the investigation, cell phone videos, witnesses and social media helped to identify Craig as the shooter.

Craig was arrested Thursday morning in Alabama for aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. He is currently in Lee County with a $325,000 bond.

UPDATE - The Lee County Sheriff's office report that a suspect believed to be involved with the shooting that occurred on Fort Myers Beach during Memorial Day weekend has been arrested in Alabama. The suspect, Jatavion Kaijal Adams Craig, was arrested Thursday morning in Alabama for aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.



Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriffs Office need the public to help to identify a person that may be related to a shooting that occurred on Fort Myers Beach.

The incident occurred on Fort Myers Beach at approximately 5:00 pm.

If anyone has any information related to this case or if anyone can identify the subject, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

