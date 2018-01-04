Teen on the run after escaping juvenile detention facility in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A teenager with ties to the Tampa Bay area has escaped from a Fort Myers detention facility, authorities say.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 17-year-old Matthew Lockhart escaped from the facility located off Ortiz Avenue south of State Road 82 around 2 a.m. Thursday.

He is approximately 5’7” tall, 155 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He currently has short hair and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

His last known residential address is 6732 69th Avenue in Pinellas Park, Florida where he has a past arrest for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this individual please contact Detective Langton with the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-8012 or email jlangton@fmpolice.com.