Teen in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Collier County. The crash happened on Immokalee Road north just off Oil Well Road around 7 o’clock Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the teen got out of his vehicle and walked in front of another SUV. The driver did stop and cooperate with the investigation.

WFTX

Fox 4 reached out to the Collier County School District where the teen is a student. The school district declined an interview but did say they are aware of what happened. They also added that school and district staff will support the student through a speedy recovery.

One parent we talked to had this reaction.

"I have kids so I am always very conscious with the roads so I can't imagine that happening. It's horrible," parent Jimmie Rawl.

The teen was taken to Naples Community Hospital in critical condition. FHP said no other information is available at this time as the agency is investigating.

Stay with Fox 4 on air and online as more information on this story becomes available.