Teen burglars take advantage of holiday break

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Some teenagers in Cape Coral are out of school for the holidays and heading out for a crime spree, stealing Christmas lights, packages and even guns from cars.

Philip Mullen from the Cape Coral Police Department says this can be typical this time of year, where kids have more time on their hands while out of school.

"They're going to go out in the wee hours, maybe two in the morning, when there's nobody out there to see or hear them," Mullen said.

Four in your corner received police reports that show multiple car break-ins by teenagers in Cape Coral, due to the cars being unlocked.

Cape Coral officers say you need to remember to lock your doors. If you want to go the extra step, security cameras and lights can also be effective.