Teen arrested for February homicide case in Estero

17 year-old charged with manslaughter
Posted at 8:29 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 20:29:14-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17 year-old has been charged with manslaughter for a February homicide case.

In February 2021, deputies responded to a shooting that left one person dead inside of a home on Larino Loop in Estero. Detectives in the Major Crime Unit completed their investigation and identified the person responsible for killing the victim.

“The coordination between my team and State Attorney Amira Fox’s staff is second to none,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Together, we made sure that justice was served and that the victim’s family received closure.”

