Team USA figure skating makes way to Hertz arena

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — The 2022 winter Olympic Games showed the world the power of team USA on ice.

And now, members from the US figure skating team will be making their way to Hertz arena.

"For all of us to be able to go to Florida," said team USA figure skater Mariah Bell, "it's going to be so exciting. It's also been the first time since we've all been together since the Olympics. So, I just think it's going to be a really awesome opportunity."

For the first time in 2 years, team USA will be making their way around the US.

Something the team and it's members, are glad to be doing once again.

"We didn't know if the tour was going to happen," said Bell. :So just the fact that it's going to happen and we do get the travel and perform is so exciting. Again it's such an honor because we're all really close, to experience this amazing thing together. Now we get to kind of celebrate that."

And it was an Olympics to celebrate.

This years team USA, was the most decorated team in figure skating history.

And the first time, as a team, they brought home our highest placement.

“Several years ago, the US was really dominate," said Bell. "And then, there was a couple years where we weren’t quite as dominate. Then the last couple of years, we are getting back up to that status.”