Teacher arrested on child pornography charges

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A veteran Collier County Public Schools teacher was arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Michael Siciliano is in the Collier County jail charged with two counts of transmission of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

They say up until his arrest, Siciliano was a teacher at Pine Ridge Middle School. He was immediately fired by the School District.

“This type of heinous and disturbing behavior won’t be tolerated in our community,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I am grateful for the dedication of our detectives in uncovering these crimes and making an arrest. Our goal is to see that this individual never betrays the community’s trust again.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

Siciliano came under investigation after detectives with the CCSO Special Crimes Bureau Exploitation Section received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which traced the transmission of child pornography to Siciliano’s residence.

Today detectives executed a search warrant at Siciliano’s residence and confiscated multiple electronic devices. An initial forensic review of the devices turned up two videos of child pornography.

The videos depict minors estimated to be as young as 4 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Detectives are continuing to analyze the devices and further charges may be pending.

Siciliano is also charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Detectives took him into custody and transported him to jail.