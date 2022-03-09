County office building evacuated for suspicious package investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating a suspicious package at the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex.

Police tweeted shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about the investigation taking place at 2480 Thompson St.

An employee said about 100 people are in the building at any given time. They were evacuated to several adjacent parking lots to await further details.

A bomb squad unit complete with K-9 officers have been deployed to search the building.

Roads surrounding the building will be blocked off during the investigation. Avoid the area during this time.

The building houses offices for the Lee County Tax Collector as well as a branch of the Supervisor of Elections; the latter tweeted that other branch offices remain open at this time.

The Main Office on Thompson Street is temporarily closed until further notice. Our branch offices are open and our website https://t.co/9VOZJKj5Vt is available for your election needs. — Lee County Supervisor of Elections (@Lee_Elections) March 9, 2022

According to a statement from the tax collector's office, "All appointments scheduled for this morning [at the Thompson St. location] have been canceled and customers will be contacted to reschedule."

This is a developing story; look for updates on Fox 4 Morning News and by refreshing this page.