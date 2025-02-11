'TARGETED': Florida law enforcement officer killed, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Someone shot a Florida law enforcement officer intentionally, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the office was called about the gunfire around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, on the Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade. The office said the victim was an off-duty PBSO Corrections Deputy.

The victim, 39-year-old Basil Powell, was ambushed while returning home, according to the office. As he exited his vehicle, he was immediately fired upon. The office said this incident was not related to his role as a Corrections Deputy.

Powell was hospitalized, but died. He had been with the agency for three years.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted. There is no further information about the suspect yet, though.

The agency organized a ceremonial escort last night, from St. Mary’s Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

