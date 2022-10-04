Tampa man travels to Charlotte County to drop off supplies

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Chris Bowes spent some of his childhood in Southwest Florida, but later moved to Tampa.

After seeing what Hurricane Ian did to Southwest Florida, he couldn't help but feel grateful. Originally Tampa was going to take the brunt of the storm.

“If my house got hit like this it would be a total loss,” Bowes said. “A little bit of me was like… I guess there is guilt, I got to do something to give back.”

After making it through the storm, Chris gassed up his truck and made multiple trips to Charlotte County to drop off supplies.

“Going around to whoever we know who is running out and at least top off their generators. Some people that are doing what we are doing may start to run out of gas so we give them a little gas in their car to keep doing what they are doing," Bowes said.

This is his fourth trip since the storm. He usually brings 30 cases of water and around 60 gallons of gas. As more stores open back up and power is restored, Bowes said he noticed a change in needs. He said more people are starting to need tarps and more kids supplies.

