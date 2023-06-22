Tampa Bay Lightning and DeSoto Habitat for Humanity change local family's life

ARCADIA, Fla. — The Martinez family of nine has been living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom trailer for seven years. With the help of DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the family is soon getting a newly constructed five-bedroom, three-bathroom house.

“I’m turning 18 so it’s about time I have my own privacy," said Sandra Martinez-Villa, eldest daughter of the family. “We’ve been living in a trailer so to have a good stable home is really helpful."

"We have a great need in DeSoto County, especially because of our low-income population," said Jennifer Bowser, executive director for DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity.

The organizations motto, "It's a hand-up, not a hand out," truly encompasses the project. The exterior structure is built, and next week, Bowser hopes to get electricity and plumbing installed.

“It’s really amazing to see the work in action," said Caitlin O'Halloran, community relations coordinator for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ian recovery efforts have slowed the project down from the original predicted end date of July 1. However, Bowser is still hopeful that their biggest build yet will be finished soon.