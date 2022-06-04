Area remains on-guard for flooding conditions

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida's first tropical system of the 2022 season will remain mostly a rain event, according to our Fox 4 team of meteorologists.

The storm continued to pass over the area without organizing enough to bring up the sustained winds past the threshold which would have designated it a tropical storm.

The organization of PTC1 over the southeastern Gulf of

Mexico has continued to deteriorate overnight. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as several wind gusts were observed around 35 knots early this morning in S FL. For more info see https://t.co/s74vyuZlFT #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Cab0s3aYxE — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 4, 2022

Despite that, all watches and warnings issued Friday remain in effect through at least Saturday evening for potential gusts and for the primary threat of the system, which continues to be heavy and flooding rain.

Marco Island has received most of the rain, averaging about 8 inches in the past 24 hours.

Showers will be more scattered Saturday and not nearly as numerous as Friday. Remember to be cautious when on the roads and be prepared to make detours to avoid flooded roadways.

Sunday will be mainly dry with very few rain areas.

