Swimmer injured in what investigators say was likely shark attack in Boca Grande

BOCA GRANDE, Fla — A person was injured and airlifted from Boca Grande on Wednesday afternoon, in what investigators call a likely shark attack.

It happened in 2200 block of Shore Lane.

The Boca Grande Fire Chief tells Fox 4, the person who was injured was swimming in the Gulf. Officially, it's being called "an animal bite" right now, because no one saw a shark.

But the chief says based on the person's injuries, investigators assume it was a shark attack.

The beach is off a private road.

Fox 4 The Boca Grande beach where investigators say a person was likely attacked by a shark on Wednesday

At this point, no information has been released about the person who was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 4 has a crew on Boca Grande and we will update this story as soon as we get new information.