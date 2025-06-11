Watch Now
Swimmer injured in what investigators say was likely shark attack in Boca Grande

Boca Grand Fire responded to the attack off of Shore Ln on Wednesday afternoon
The Boca Grande beach where investigators say a person was likely attacked by a shark on Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

BOCA GRANDE, Fla — A person was injured and airlifted from Boca Grande on Wednesday afternoon, in what investigators call a likely shark attack.

It happened in 2200 block of Shore Lane.

The Boca Grande Fire Chief tells Fox 4, the person who was injured was swimming in the Gulf. Officially, it's being called "an animal bite" right now, because no one saw a shark.

But the chief says based on the person's injuries, investigators assume it was a shark attack.

The beach is off a private road.

At this point, no information has been released about the person who was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 4 has a crew on Boca Grande and we will update this story as soon as we get new information.

