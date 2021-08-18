Watch
SWFL women's group plans walk to 'Save the Ta-tas'

Breast cancer awareness ribbons
Posted at 1:54 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 01:54:16-04

FORT MYERS — SWFL Leading Ladies Networking Group is organizing a breast cancer awareness event called "Save the Ta-tas."

The charity walk begins Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Millennial Brewing Company and runs until 7:30 p.m. with a parking lot party to follow.

Register for the walk here; separate registration for the afterparty can be found here.

The event's featured vendor is Christina, owner of The Makeup Nurse. Christina specializes in permanent makeup and is specifically skilled and passionate about Scar Camouflage and 3-D areola tattooing for breast cancer survivors. Additional vendors include Naples Confectionery and 828 Candles. Sunflower Photography will be on site taking photos of participants.

Event proceeds will be donated to CAN (Cancer Alliance of Naples).

