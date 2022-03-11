SWFL Warriors Ukraine fund

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Southwest Florida residents Shae and Alex are leaving their lives, children, and families behind to help the nation of Ukraine.

They will attempt to chronicle their journey through their website to show people what it is really like in Ukraine during its time of war. The two SWFL residents said they have given up everything they can afford and will risk their lives to help the people of Ukraine.

Donations are accepted through their website where you can also access updates of their journey.