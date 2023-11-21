SWFL rainfall shortage leads to call to conserve water

Two different water districts that, combined, cover Southwest Florida are calling on people to be mindful of using too much water.

The South Florida Water Management District issued a "water shortage warning" for people in Lee and Collier Counties. The Southwest Florida Water Management District also with a warning for people in DeSoto, Sarasota and parts of Charlotte Counties.

The district reports the region the U.S. Drought Monitor calls the "southwest coast" is 13 inches below normal so far in 2023 for rainfall. The 42 inches of rain is far below the anticipated level of 55 inches.

The steps the water districts want people to take:

For outdoors:

- all watering or landscape irrigation should follow the local government's guidelines.

- check any irrigation timers to ensure settings are correct and rain sensors are in working order.

- avoid washing or cleaning streets, sidewalks or driveways

For indoors:

- reduce length of showers and try to limit running the dishwasher or the washing machine.

It is critical to note that local ordinances and requirements take top priority over the water district's voluntary steps for limiting usage. Confirm and verify with the city, county or governing body where you live to ensure compliance.