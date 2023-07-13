SWFL Proud Boys member sentenced to 5 years for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

An Englewood man was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Wednesday on felony charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Lyons Scott along with the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Scott will have to serve 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol by U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

Scott pleaded guilty, on Feb. 9, 2023, to the felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to court documents, Scott, a member of the Proud Boys organization who goes by the nickname “Milkshake,” and co-defendant Christopher Worrell were involved in discussions leading up to January 6 on the encrypted messaging application Telegram about ways to block the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Scott traveled from his hotel in Washington, D.C., to the Washington Monument to meet with other members of the Proud Boys organization and co-defendant Worrell.

These court documents show at approximately 12:55 p.m., Scott, Worrell, and other Proud Boys illegally entered the Capitol grounds after the police lines were breached. Scott, Worrell, and others then moved near the front of the line facing law enforcement officers on the lower west plaza. At about 1:48 p.m., Scott was standing in front of the northwest stairs of the west terrace, facing two United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers guarding that staircase. Scott then suddenly moved forward up the stairs, pushing both officers backward, and pulled one officer back into the crowd of rioters, where the officer was additionally assaulted.

Scott’s assault breached the police line, allowing the crowd behind him to surge up to the upper west terrace. This group became the first crowd of rioters to enter the Capitol building.

Worrell was found guilty of all charges during a bench trial for his role in the matter on May 12, 2023. Worrell is currently awaiting sentencing.

