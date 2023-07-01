SWFL participating in statewide school supplies drive

Elite DNA Behavioral Health is hosting a statewide school supplies drive throughout the month of July, including locations in Southwest Florida.
Locally, the drive will benefit students in Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties. A total of 30 locations will be accepting donations through July 31.
Elite DNA is asking for supplies such as notebooks, loose paper, pocket folders, binders, pens, No. 2 and colored pencils, erasers, highlighters, pencil boxes, scissors, glue sticks, wired headphones, sanitizing wipes and more. Cash donations and gift cards are also accepted.
To donate, visit any of the following locations weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Cape Coral: 2721 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 200, 239-673-9034
- Fort Myers – Metro: 4310 Metro Parkway, Suite 205, 239-690-6906
- Fort Myers – Plantation: 6430 Plantation Park Court, Suite 200, 239-215-1025
- Lehigh Acres: 228 Plaza Drive, Suite D, 239-491-8204
- Naples: 2230 Venetian Court, Suite 1, 239-236-5448
- Port Charlotte: 3191 Harbor Blvd., Suites A-B, 941-883-4518
- Port Charlotte: 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 201, 941-249-4354