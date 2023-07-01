SWFL participating in statewide school supplies drive

Elite DNA Behavioral Health is hosting a statewide school supplies drive throughout the month of July, including locations in Southwest Florida.

Locally, the drive will benefit students in Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties. A total of 30 locations will be accepting donations through July 31.

Elite DNA is asking for supplies such as notebooks, loose paper, pocket folders, binders, pens, No. 2 and colored pencils, erasers, highlighters, pencil boxes, scissors, glue sticks, wired headphones, sanitizing wipes and more. Cash donations and gift cards are also accepted.

To donate, visit any of the following locations weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

