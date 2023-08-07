Watch Now
SWFL partakes in Purple Heart Day and recognizes veterans for their sacrifices

Charlotte County
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 10:02:05-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Today marks Purple Heart Day and counties across southwest Florida are recognizing the men and women who have been killed, or wounded in action defending our country.

Charlotte County says "They are dedicated to supporting and honoring our veterans by providing designated Purple Heart parking spaces, veterans' preferences for county jobs, and a Veteran Services Division to assist eligible veterans and their dependents."

Charlotte County says over 25,000 veterans reside in Charlotte County and they are grateful for all those who have served.

The city of Cape Coral is also standing in support of Veterans who have paid a price fighting for our freedom.

