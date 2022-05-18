SWFL parents concerned about baby formula shortage

SOUTHWEST FLA, — The nationwide baby formula shortage has caused parents to turn to alternatives and some just don't know what to do next.

Natalia Diaz is the mother of a 9-month- old who sees first hand what's happening with this shortage saying, "It’s been a battle just trying to get her milk that she needs."

Diaz says she saw the formula shortage begin months ago..."Ok this is the last can where am I going to find the next one."

And get progressively worse... "It’s much worse I mean the shelves are empty!"

And Natalia is not alone as anyone can see walking up and down the aisles of multiple stores, the shelves are empty instead of being filled with baby formula. And Natalia has turned to the internet, "We look on offer up and marketplace on Facebook and see if there’s any available cans. Which is dangerous too because you don’t know who you're meeting up with."

And top of it - her daughter needs a specific kind and she's having to pay more than $20 for 12 ounces of formula.

Dr. Phillip Mote a Pediatrician with Lee Health explains the shortage saying, "It first had to do with a recall with similac brand from a certain plant probably 3-4 months ago and now we’re seeing the back flow of that production."

But he says Florida is not as bad as other parts of the United States facing this formula shortage, "We are a part of a national pediatrician group and I get information and updates from different cities and from what I can see on that email chain with updates I would say Florida is doing a very good job as a state of production with supply that it hasn’t hit us as hard. Again I think that has a lot to do with the production and the production chain. The same way as having delivery trucks to stores and all those things with the economy economic decisions so I think that Florida is done a good job staying ahead of it it seems like."

And when asked what can parents do today? Dr. Mote says, "So that’s a great question that has to do with the age of the baby I would say 0 to 6 months old definitely want to use formula and that’s your main source of nutrition once you get after that you can have puréed food and start introducing a lot of different foods for calories so you don’t need as much formula and then I would say after that nine month mark sometimes in different scenarios start introducing whole milk or 2% milk in addition of formula. If your child is between nine and 12 months, hasn’t quite made it to the birthday but needs to take regular milk that is something that they can do especially if they are in the middle of this formula shortage issue.

Dr. Mote adds there are other brands of formula that parents can try out but if you have any questions or uncertainty, it's best to call your pediatrician.