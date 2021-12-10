SWFL Music Education Center unveils program for students with special needs

NAPLES, Fla. - “It will allow my daughter and other students that learn differently an opportunity to really have a very strong music education, an opportunity for employment but with the support and that is the critical support we will be providing," Chairman and President for Southwest Florida Music Education Center, Rob Moher said.

Moher said his 19-year-old daughter Amaya Moher, motivated him to create the organization called Southwest Florida Music Education Center.

Moher said he wants to help students who have special needs pursue their passion in music.

"Looking at my daughters education pathway, it was clear that sending her to a university or college and being in a class with 200 students was not going to meet her learning needs or learning style," Moher said.

The program is designed for young adults with autism and other learning disabilities.

Students can choose from a two-year or four-year certificate program. Enrollment is now open for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jennifer Clark with Southwest Florida Music Education Center said students must be 18 to 30 years old to enroll in the program.

“We are looking at students who have musical experience and have already mastered an instrument who have shown proficiency and who are looking to grow more. to grow beyond that," Clark said.

"To pursue their passion in their own way with the support they need and the types of instructors so that’s what the Southwest Florida Music Education Center is all about," Moher said.

The curriculum was created by the Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs, and enrollment is now open for the fall 2022 semester. Programmatic elements include essential core courses, engaging electives, career readiness workshops, individual and ensemble instruction, and master classes, as well as performance and internship opportunities.

To enroll in the music program, click here.