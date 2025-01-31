SWFL father among victims of DC plane crash

VENICE, Fla. — A Southwest Florida man is among the many victims of the tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Fox 4 spoke with the mother of 40-year-old Mikey Stovall, a Venice resident, who is devastated by the loss. She told Senior Reporter, Emily Young, that "Mikey" as she called him, was a loving father and husband. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son Jake and his wife of more than a decade.

Before the crash, Mikey was on a hunting trip in Kansas with six friends. Stovall’s mother sent photos of Mikey to Fox 4, including one taken earlier that morning, just before he boarded the flight from Kansas to D.C.

The investigation into the crash between the passenger jet and Black Hawk helicopter is still in the early stages. 64 people were on board the American Airlines flight headed into Reagan National Airport and 3 soldiers on the helicopter when the crash happened. Emergency crews report everyone is presumed dead.

