Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SWFL father among victims of DC plane crash

Fox 4 spoke to the mother of "Mikey" Stoval who says her son was returning from a hunting trip
Venice man killed in plane crash
FOX 4
Mikey Stovall leaves behind a child and a widow.
Venice man killed in plane crash
Posted
and last updated

VENICE, Fla. — A Southwest Florida man is among the many victims of the tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Fox 4 spoke with the mother of 40-year-old Mikey Stovall, a Venice resident, who is devastated by the loss. She told Senior Reporter, Emily Young, that "Mikey" as she called him, was a loving father and husband. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son Jake and his wife of more than a decade.

Before the crash, Mikey was on a hunting trip in Kansas with six friends. Stovall’s mother sent photos of Mikey to Fox 4, including one taken earlier that morning, just before he boarded the flight from Kansas to D.C.

The investigation into the crash between the passenger jet and Black Hawk helicopter is still in the early stages. 64 people were on board the American Airlines flight headed into Reagan National Airport and 3 soldiers on the helicopter when the crash happened. Emergency crews report everyone is presumed dead.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.