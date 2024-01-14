SWFL Eagle Cam brings awareness to proper fishing material disposal

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted this video on its Facebook Sunday morning.

They say after the eagles enjoyed a fish breakfast, the newest member of the group, E23, was showing signs of distress.

SWFL Eagle Cam adds that when F23, the dad, returns you can see him freeing the hook from E23's mouth.

This sparked a response from the Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) saying they have seen an increase in fishing material-related injuries and are asking the public to make sure they properly

dispose of these materials.