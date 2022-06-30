SWFL democratic nominee for congress arrested among other demonstrators in D.C.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Dr. Cindy Banyai, the Southwest Florida democratic nominee for congress, was arrested today while protesting outside of Supreme Court.

Dr. Banyai, still in a wheelchair after an injury that happened in May, and several hundred others sat at the intersection of Constitution and First - defying police orders.

According to Dr. Banyai’s statement, protesters were peaceful - chanting and singing while Capitol Police were arresting them one by one.

After being taken into police custody, Dr. Banyai was fully cooperative while they processed the infraction. Dr. Banyai will remain in D.C. until she can pay the fine for the offense tomorrow.

Dr. Banyai explained her motivation for coming to D.C. to protest:

“I came to DC to show my commitment to making access to abortion care law, as well as marriage equality and access to contraception, which is also threatened by the Dobbs ruling,” Dr. Banyai said. “Enough is enough when it comes back to rolling back our rights.”