SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for tips to identify suspects and vehicle

Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:17:27-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an airsoft gun shooting on Sunday evening.

Investigators say it happened just before 6 p.m. when the victim was walking her dog in the area of Whiskey Creek Drive. This is when a white sedan with four people inside pulled up and fired multiple rounds of plastic pellets at the woman.

Witnesses say the vehicle fled the area and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who was in that area around 6 p.m. last night and recognizes the vehicle, or has any information on the suspects, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

