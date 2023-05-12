SWFL celebrates Haitian Heritage Month

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Did you know that May is Haitian Heritage Month?

It’s celebrated across the world to recognize the history and culture of the Haitian community.

During the month of May, Haitians also celebrate Flag Day on May 18th to celebrate their independence from the French in the 1800s.

Here in Southwest Florida there is a rich Haitian community and Fox 4 wants to help celebrate that.

Anchor, Amy Wegmann, stopped by Labadie Bar, Restaurant & Bakery in Fort Myers to learn more about the flavors of Haiti. Click on the video to see the delicious Haitian breakfast they shared with her.

And this weekend you can help celebrate Haitian Heritage Month by taking part in one of the events happening, Saturday, May 13th.

In Fort Myers, stop by the Family Fun Day and Health Fair at the Rock Church! The fair runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will have food, entertainment, vendors, and free health screenings. It is open to the public.

In Naples, you can take part in the Hike for Haiti Naples Activation 2023. It’s happening at Baker Park Loop at 9 am Saturday, May 13th. You can register ahead of time here or you can register at Baker Park on the morning of the event. The idea behind the hike is to bring awareness to communities in Southern Haiti that have to hike the equivalent of 200 flights of stairs everyday just to get to school, access clean water, and health care.

Whether you stop by one of those events, take in a good Haitian meal, or expand your knowledge of Haiti and its culture now is the perfect time to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in SWFL.