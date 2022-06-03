SWFL braces for its first tropical system of 2022

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents woke Friday morning preparing to deal with torrential rainfall over the weekend, as the first system to affect the area for the 2022 tropical season approaches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region, with flood watches in effect through at least Saturday night. The system could become the first Atlantic tropical storm, Alex, later in the day.

Here is a look at some of the local impacts we are expecting from Potential Tropical Cyclone One. #FLwx #SWFL #Tropics pic.twitter.com/1zfBUzchaV — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) June 3, 2022

Forecast models published early Friday morning predict as much as 19 inches of rain in some areas as the system crosses southern and Southwest Florida.

With flooding the primary concern of the system, communities across our area have been taking precautionary measures to mitigate the impact.

The City of Cape Coral is lowering the water level in its weirs, or low-head dams, to create space for the expected influx of rain.

Marco Island and other communities have performed ride-throughs of trouble spots in the months leading up to the tropical season, checking and clearing drains.

Counties are also closely monitoring low-level areas prone to flooding, ready to close roadways if conditions deteriorate.

Remember - "turn around, don't drown" - a small amount of moving water can quickly overtake a vehicle. Also remember not to walk or wade through flooded areas. Besides not knowing about the presence of snakes, debris and other hazards, these standing areas of water can hold bacteria and parasites that can make a person sick.