Suspicious person approaches kids in Cape Coral neighborhood

CAPE CORAL Fla. - Cape Coral Police are looking for a suspicious person that reportedly approached a group of kids playing outside.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of SW 2nd Court.

A parent told police that an unknown male asked his children, who were playing in a font yard, for help finding a lost cell phone and that there was a reward.

The kids ran inside to tell an adult but the stranger had left the scene.

He's described as a white male, 40-45 years-old, with dark hair and a goatee. He was driving a black Toyota SUV.

If you have any information you're asked to call CCPD at 239-574-3223.