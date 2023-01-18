Watch Now
Suspicious item that closed off US 41 in North Port turns out to be World War I round

The device found turned out to be a WWI anti-ship personnel round that had never been fired.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 18, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The suspicious item found that closed U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue in North Port Tuesday was a WWI anti-ship personnel round that had never been fired.

Officers say an individual had attempted to sell the device at a nearby pawn shop who informed them that it could be dangerous and they called the police.

Explosive experts with NPPD, the Sarasota Police Department, and MacDill Air Force base responded around 3 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they closed the northbound lanes of US 41 and began rerouting traffic while experts worked to examine the device. 

