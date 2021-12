LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers are looking for these suspects who are wanted in smash and grab vehicle burglaries.

Investigators say the suspects were observed checking a car on Lee Avenue on December 8, 2021.

They say the two could be connected with other similar burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.