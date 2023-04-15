Suspected armed robber flees from police after Clewiston arcade incident

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A man is facing charges of Armed Robbery with a Weapon and Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement following an incident at a Clewiston arcade.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, the Clewiston Police Department responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the 777 Arcade on West Sugarland Highway.

CPD said the man entered the arcade wearing a mask and holding a gun, and demanded all customers get on the ground.

The business had an armed security guard on duty, who fired a single shot at the suspect. No customers or employees were injured.

During their investigation, police found a BB gun believed to be used by the suspect.

Hours later, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex on South San Pedro Street.

When officers arrived, the male subject in the vehicle fled the scene. After a short vehicle pursuit, officers apprehended the suspect near the Hendry County/Palm Beach County line.

It was later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 48-year-old Chad Mitchell Waldrep of Hollywood, Florida. Waldrep stated that he had been shot and officers noted a gunshot wound on his lower back. He was then transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives collected additional evidence that linked Waldrep to the armed robbery at the arcade.

Once released from the hospital, Waldrep will be booked on charges including Armed Robbery with a Weapon and Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer.