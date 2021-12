CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who is accused of using cloned credit cards at the Marathon gas station at 833 Cape Coral Parkway East.

Investigators say this man along with one other person is traveling to multiple gas stations in Lee County using the fraudulent cards.

Officers say most of these purchases are happening on Fridays between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.