Suspect wanted for theft at Target

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying this suspect involved in a theft at Target located at 9350 Dynasty Drive.

It happened on December 5th, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a black Christmas sweater, black beanie style hat, and blue jeans entered the store with an empty shopping cart.

Surveillance footage captures him making his way towards the small kitchen appliances. He then selects two Ninja air fryers and one kitchen aid stand.

He walked out of the store without paying for the items.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.