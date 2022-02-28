Suspect wanted for stealing from Estero Target

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say an unknown suspect took more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a local retail store.
SWFL Crime Stoppers says it happened on three separate occasions this month at the Target on 8040 Mediterranean Drive in Estero.
The suspect was described as a man with short brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 8" tall, medium build, with an injured left wrist and tattoos on his left hand.
Witnesses say he left the scene from the latest crime on February 21, 2022, as the passenger in a red Kia minivan.
Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
REPETITIVE CASE OF THEFT— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) February 28, 2022
On three separate occasions (Feb 11th, 19th and 21st), the suspect went to Target on 8040 Mediterranean Dr., Estero and stole apprx $1,127.92 worth of merchandise. Read more https://t.co/v8YarrbAAO If you can ID him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ZiSz3IXOPt