Suspect wanted for Clewiston bank robbery

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Clewiston Police officers and Hendry County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at the First Bank located at 300 East Sugarland Highway on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man wearing a camouflage-patterned hat, face mask, orange vest, and blue jeans demanded money from the teller.

They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and fled from the scene with cash.

Officers along with deputies searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.

Schools in the area as well as Hendry Regional Medical Center went on a brief lockdown until cleared.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene to assist

Anyone with information about this crime should call (863) 983-1474.