Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect wanted for Clewiston bank robbery

Clewiston bank robbery suspect wanted
WFTX
Clewiston Police officers and Hendry County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery. It happened at First Bank located at 300 East Sugarland Highway in Clewiston on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.<br/><br/>
Clewiston bank robbery suspect wanted
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:51:47-04

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Clewiston Police officers and Hendry County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at the First Bank located at 300 East Sugarland Highway on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man wearing a camouflage-patterned hat, face mask, orange vest, and blue jeans demanded money from the teller.

They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and fled from the scene with cash.

Officers along with deputies searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.

Schools in the area as well as Hendry Regional Medical Center went on a brief lockdown until cleared.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene to assist

Anyone with information about this crime should call (863) 983-1474.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4