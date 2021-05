LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help to find two suspects involved in a theft that occurred at the Subway on Homestead Road S in Lehigh Acres.

The theft occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 15th.

One suspect stole a pair of 2nd generation Air pods from within the employee area of the restaurant.

Crime Stoppers says both suspects frequent the restaurant together.

