Suspect sought in series of break-ins

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Over the course of the last week, there have been multiple car burglaries reported in the area of 30th Street SW and Gregory Avenue S in Lehigh Acres.

Each of the break-ins occurred between 2 and 4 a.m., with a variety of personal items taken.

A person was caught on home surveillance video attempting to break into several cars on March 31, and may also be responsible for other crimes in the area.

If you recognize the person in the video, or have any information on the break-ins, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, they'll pay a cash reward... earned the legal way!