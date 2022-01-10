Suspect sought in Lehigh Acres armed robbery

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for tips from the public after an early-morning armed robbery.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven on 100 Delaware Road in Lehigh Acres just before 1 a.m. Monday. The suspect warned staff he had a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect collected an undetermined amount of cash and then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’03”, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white shoes, and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest.