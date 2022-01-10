Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect sought in Lehigh Acres armed robbery

items.[0].videoTitle
Deputies say a man walked into the Delaware Road 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres and demanded money.
Lehigh7Eleven.png
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 07:53:32-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for tips from the public after an early-morning armed robbery.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven on 100 Delaware Road in Lehigh Acres just before 1 a.m. Monday. The suspect warned staff he had a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect collected an undetermined amount of cash and then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’03”, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white shoes, and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4