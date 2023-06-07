Suspect sought in Fort Myers carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a carjacking on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

According to FMPD, at approximately 2:50 a.m., the unidentified male in the attached video was the suspect of a carjacking at the Circle K located 4130 Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Officers say as the victim entered his vehicle, he was suddenly approached by an unknown armed man with a firearm. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while demanding he exit his car and turn over his belongings. The suspect then forced the victim to the ground and searched his pockets while holding him at gunpoint.

FMPD says the unknown suspect eventually entered the victim's vehicle without permission and fled the scene with the victim's vehicle. The victim's car was later recovered near the area of the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with the "Addidas" logo, black pants, white shoes bearing the "Addidas" logo, and a mask.

If have any information about this crime call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7698 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.